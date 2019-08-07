The Corning Senior Center serves seniors 50 years and older. The center serves lunch Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m., and they also have many activities throughout the week, such as Tuesday evenings the Jammers come and play live music for the community’s entertainment and everyone is invited to sing along.
Once a month on the third Wednesday at 8 a.m., the USDA commodities are distributed at 8 a.m. (this is a time change from previous dates).
The Senior Center is participating with the Corning Recreation Center in holding a craft class for children two days a week.
Seniors can get a hair cut once a month at the center by local barber, Brandon, and beautician, Karen Burnett, who is also the center director.
The Senior Center also hosts Bingo, Sit N Fit chair aerobics, and the Tuesday Art Group.
Sometimes there are special events, and for August the Corning Rotary is hosting a Free Senior Movie Day at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 16 at Rodgers Theatre on Solano Street. The opening cartoon is Popeye Meets Sinbad the Sailor and the movie is Road to Bali starring Bob Hope, Dorothy Lamar and Bing Crosby. Everyone 50 and older is invited to this special event.
The Corning Senior Center is located at 1015 Fourth Ave. and can be reached at 824-4727.