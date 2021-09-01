SACRAMENTO — The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $1.4 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, to include funding for a project near Los Molinos - the Champlin Slough bridge project along State Route 99 in Tehama County. The project will replace the bridge, install rock slope protection, replace guardrails and reconstruct the roadway.
The bridge was built near the end of World War 1 in 1918, and is one of the few remaining landmarks from that era along Highway 99E.
According to CalTrans, the project is set to take place next summer at as cost of $4.4 million.
“California continues to make significant investments in fixing our roads, highways, bridges and transit systems,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “SB 1 is critical to making these repairs and upgrades, while also supporting thousands of jobs that are essential for our economy.”
Other projects approved include a project near Mt. Shasta, Weed, and Yreka, along Interstate 5 at various locations, which will improve the clear recovery zone, extend culverts, and install rock slope protection and guardrails; the Dunsmuir Road Rehab project; Jackson Ranch Road Rehab project in Siskiyou County; Wildwood Road Reconstruction near Hayfork in Trinity County; and the Siskiyou Regional Active Transportation Plan project.
SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit rebuildingca.ca.gov.