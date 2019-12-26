New leadership of the Red Bluff Round-Up Board of Directors was announced following last week’s monthly meeting with John Trede named board president. He is no stranger to the rodeow’s leadership role.
Trede, a Red Bluff native, will take over the president position on the board as of Jan. 1, with Mike Growney serving as the first vice president and Mike Dudley as second vice president. Trede served as the Round-Up president from 2016-2018.
In addition to his presidential duties, Trede will continue to lead ticket operations and run the box office at the rodeo in April. Something that he takes great pride in.
Trede, who became the ticket chairman in 1975, and now with 44 years of Round-Up ticketing experience under his belt, says he still loves the rodeo atmosphere and the challenge of selling tickets, but what he loves most of all is the comradery he has with the group of people working year-round to make the rodeo so special.
Trede’s Round-Up roots run deep. He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather Claus, great-uncle Albert, and father C.J. “Bud,” all former directors of the Round-Up. His great-grandfather, Claus, was one of the original stockholders- donating funds for the formation of the northern California Round-Up in 1921. Him and his wife Along with his wife, Lana, and their son, Destry, Trede spends many hours in the ticket office come rodeo time.
The Red Bluff Round-Up Stockholders, based on votes at the annual stockholder’s meeting, decides the board of directors. Each December following the November stockholder’s meeting the board of directors elect officers to serve for the following year.
The Round-Up Association was established in 1921 and Trede will serve as the 10th president. The Red Bluff Round-Up will be celebrating it’s 99th annual rodeo in April.