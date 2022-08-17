The introduction and first reading of Corning’s street vending ordinance was postponed during the Aug. 9 City Council meeting to the next meeting so city staff could make an amendment to the document.
That amendment includes changing the annual street vending inspection fee from $500 to $250.
City Manager Kristina Miller said the original $500 fee would cover the possible costs associated with time staff would be working on the inspection and follow-up.
Members of the council voted to reduce the fee amount in an effort to promote business in downtown Corning.
“We can always come back and raise the fee if necessary,” Mayor Robert Snow said.
As with all businesses in Corning, street vendors must apply for and pay the annual $29 city business license, and in addition show proof of a food handlers permit for all food handlers from Tehama County Environmental Health, as well as a Food Manager certificate per food truck.
The ordinance was first developed when city staff was directed by the Planning Commission to research street vending ordinances in other cities. At the July 19 Planning Commission meeting the ordinance was introduced to the commission which unanimously recommended the document to the City Council.
In addition to city fees, the ordinance requires mobile food vendors be 200 feet distance from a permanent food establishment, annual inspections by the city, and food vendors must possess a valid California Department of Tax and Fee seller’s permit.
The ordinance does not limit the number of food vendors that can be in town.
“We believe the distance requirement from permanent food facilities will automatically limit the number of mobile food vendors,” Miller said.
A food vendor vehicle is defined in the proposed ordinance “as a motorized vehicle or a trailer that can be pulled by motorized vehicle that is used by a mobile food vendor,” and includes sidewalk mobile food vendors and pushcart vendors.
Per the ordinance, street vendors are not allowed on city property unless authorized by the city, not permitted in residential zoning, or in a location where it would obstruct safe line-of-site at any city intersections.
Mobile food vendors will be required to maintain their location in a clean, safe, sanitary and dust-controlled condition, not obstruct traffic or sidewalks, or allow blight due to the it operation.
Hours of operation will be designated from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and food vendor business operators must have a restroom facility within 100 feet available for their use.
Following the second reading of the proposed ordinance, existing vendors would have 90 days to comply with the new regulations.