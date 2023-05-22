The owner of Raygoza Truck Services in Orland contacted the California Highway Patrol on May 17 to report the theft of two vehicles from the business, and that he had located one of those vehicles – a 2015 GMC 2500, traveling east on Highway 32, reported the CHP Willows Office.
Joshua Stephen Masterson, 33, of Chico was later identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle, the CHP said.
The owner of the vehicle reportedly continued to follow the pickup as CHP officers arrived at a located where Masterson had stopped on Los Robles Avenue in Hamilton City at a convenience store.
A woman reportedly in the pickup entered the store as Masterson allegedly approached the armed owner of the vehicle, CHP said.
When Masterson saw the pickup owner was in possession of a firearm, he alleged ran away, but was soon apprehended by Orland police and deputies from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, according to the CHP.
Masterson was booked into the Glenn County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
The woman allegedly with Masterson was questioned by deputies and taken into custody on unrelated charges.