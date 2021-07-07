The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 23-month-old boy who died inside a vehicle on Friday, July 2 on Aiken Avenue in Corning.
According to Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston, the investigation has shown the child was not intentionally or accidentally left in the vehicle by an adult at the residence.
“This is an awful incident and we are doing all we can to investigate the circumstances thoroughly,” Johnston said.
The sheriff's office was called out to the scene around 4:45 p.m., along with emergency personnel.
“The child was located in the vehicle and was deceased. What we do know is that the adults at the residence were looking for the child and found him in the vehicle,” Johnson added. “An autopsy is being conducted today (Tuesday) as part of the investigation.”
No more information was available at this time and the sheriff's office is not releasing the name of the child.