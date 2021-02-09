A report by the Sacramento Internet Crimes Task Force of a Tehama man in possession of child pornography led to an arrest on Feb. 8.
Ronald Verrett, 56, was taken into custody by the Tehama Major Crimes Task Force following the report from Sacramento.
During an investigation by the major crimes task force into Verrett, aka Ron Reeves, for possession of child pornography, a search was conducted of his electronic devices and internet history. The search revealed multiple images of child pornography downloaded and saved by Verrett, reported the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.
Verrett was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of possession of child pornography.