REDDING – The California Department of Transportation District 2 is conducting two work projects on State Route 36 in Tehama County. Construction activities on both projects started June 13 and are expected to be completed by the end of July.
In partnership with VSS International, Inc., CalTrans is preparing to begin work on the Ponderosa AR Chip Project on State Route 36E in Tehama County. The $1.4 million project will place an asphalt rubber chip seal on SR 36E west of Mineral, from just east of Latka Road to just east Little Giant Mill Road. The removal and placement of thermoplastic pavement markings will also be included in the project.
In addition, CalTrans and J.F. Shea Construction, Inc. are preparing to begin work on the Beegum Overlay Project on State Route 36W in Tehama County.
The $1.7 million project, which is funded in part by Senate Bill (SB) 1, will replace asphalt concrete surfacing via dig outs and place a thin hot mix asphalt overlay near Platina, from the Beegum Creek Bridge to 2.5 miles east of Ball Road. The project will also include shoulder backing to standard, adjustment of guardrail as necessary, and striping.
On both project motorists will encounter one-way traffic control with up to 15-minute delays, Monday through Friday during daytime hours. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive carefully in and around construction areas, follow speed limit reductions in place, and allot extra time for delays.
To stay up to date on highway projects, follow CalTrans on Facebook and Twitter. Project information can also be found on the District 2 webpage. The public can also call (530) 225-3426 during working hours or send an email to D2PIO@dot.ca.gov.
Updated highway conditions for California can be found on QuickMap and on One-Stop-Shop for the Western U.S.
SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit www.rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Through Senate Bill 1, Caltrans has committed to repair or replace 17,000 miles of pavement, 7,700 traffic signals, signs, and sensors, 55,000 culverts and drains, and 500 bridges by 2027.