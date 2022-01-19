The California Highway Patrol’s Northern Division and Valley Division having jurisdiction over the major transportation corridor Interstate 5 throughout northern California, conducted a Major Corridor Enhanced Primary Collision Factor Enforcement Campaign Jan. 13.
During that time, CHP Northern Division focused enforcement on the I-5 corridor in Glenn and Tehama counties, which includes the Willows and Red Bluff Area offices. Additionally, Northern Division Commercial Enforcement Unit and Northern Division Air Operations Unit assisted with the campaign.
A total of 85 citations were issued, including 81 citations for speed and one citation for speed over 100 miles per hour. The area offices also reported issuing 29 verbal or written warnings.
Although this enhanced enforcement detail has concluded on I-5, the CHP will conduct additional enhanced enforcement details along the I-5 corridor at various times and locations throughout the year.
CHP strongly advises the public to practice safe driving habits anytime they get behind the wheel, and reminds motorists to follow the basic traffic safety rules of always wearing a seat belt, drive at a speed safe for conditions, eliminate distractions while driving, and always designate a sober driver.