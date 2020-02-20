CHP Explorers do well in competition

California Highway Patrol Red Bluff office Explorers came home from the 2020 Stockton CHP Explorer Competition with several first place wins.
The Red Bluff Explorers teamed up with the Redding CHP office Explorers to take part in the competition in Stockton.
Competing in multiple law-enforcement-themed scenarios against dozens of other law enforcement Explorer teams, the Red Bluff/Redding team earned a first place in critical incident (active shooter), building search, felony stop, and second place in crime scene investigation and overall, and a third place in probation search.
“The scenarios put the Explorers in situations that many officers deal with on a daily basis,” said CHP Officer Omar Valdez who serves as one of the team’s leaders. “These were long, stressful days, but the Explorers were motivated and determined to win.”
One of the Red Bluff Explorers received a scholarship to help him continue his studies at California State University, Chico.
Valdez said the team’s hard work and dedication to the CHP Explorer Program paid off in the competition.
The CHP Explorer Program offers a unique and challenging opportunity to young men and women to become an integral part of CHP operations and experience what a career in law enforcement would be like. Successful completion of the Explorer Program can open doors and present opportunities for youth, especially those planning to make the CHP a career.