California Highway Patrol Red Bluff office responded to two major injury accidents in Tehama County last week.
The first was on Thursday, Jan. 27 around 6 a.m. on Interstate 5 northbound lanes just south of Gyle Road.
CHP Officer Omar Valdez said Petra Zavala, 67, of Dundee, Ore., was driving a 2017 Nissan north on the freeway when she had to suddenly brake for unexpected conditions in front of her. A 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Quentin McCormick, 27, of Corning was traveling behind Zavala and due to unsafe speeds, Valdez said, was unable to stop in time and slammed into the rear-end of the Nissan causing major damage to both vehicles.
Zavala suffered major injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment.
McCormick was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital for treatment of his moderate injuries.
The second major injury crash was on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 3 a.m., also on Interstate 5,this one in the southbound lanes near Flores Avenue near Proberta.
Valdez reported Paul Frances Holmes of Los Angeles was driving a 2005 Mazda south on the freeway, when due to the alleged level of his intoxication, he made an unsafe turning maneuver resulting his the vehicle going into the center divide and overturning.
Holmes was ejected from the Mazda and suffered major injuries. After being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, he was released by the CHP and flown by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
No other vehicles there involved in this crash.
There was also a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 99E in Los Molinos around 8 am. Friday, Jan. 28, but only minor injuries were reported in that incident, Valdez said.