Two Los Molinos residents were killed on June 10 and another suffered major injuries when a head-on crash occurred on Highway 99E north of the southern end Tehama Vina Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 2:55 p.m., as Celeste Young, 67, of Los Molinos was driving a 2015 BMW 428i south on the highway at an unknown speed, with 82-year-old Marilyn Fitzgerald in the front passenger seat, CHP reported.
For unknown reasons, a 1996 Ford Ranger traveling north on the highway, driven by James Hartley, 54, of Los Molinos, veered into the southbound lane directly in the pathway of Young’s BMW resulting in a head-on collision, said a CHP report prepared by CHP Sgt. Jason Paul.
Young and Hartley were both pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel and Fitzgerald, who suffered major injuries, was transported by ambulance to Enloe Medical Center in Chico, CHP stated.
All three victims were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.
The crash is still under investigation, however, at this time it does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, CHP reported.