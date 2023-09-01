The quick response and actions of the Corning police and a California Highway Patrol officer saved a man from jumping off the Liberal Avenue overpass at Interstate 5 on Aug. 30.
Calls came into to area law enforcement concerning a man leaning over the railing of the crossing and possibly threatening to jump down into traffic on the freeway.
Corning police arrived and confirmed the man was threatening to jump, reported CHP.
Right after Corning police were on scene, CHP Officer Matthew Nelson came to assist and immediately began the process of building rapport with the man, who by this time was standing with one leg over the railing, CHP said.
According to Nelson, the man said he was going to jump headfirst onto the freeway in order to end his life.
“With the assistance of Corning Police Department, Officer Nelson's heroic actions preserved this man's life and enabled him to receive the help he needed, today,” said CHP Lt. Michael Pizzi of the Red Bluff office.