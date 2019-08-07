Law enforcement has been pretty busy in Corning and the surrounding area since the first of the month with investigations into vandalism, crashes, high speed pursuits and more. In some cases suspects have been apprehended and booked into the Tehama County Jail, in other incidents, suspects are still at large.
Graffiti vandalism
A rash of vandalism in the form of graffiti is under investigation by the Corning Police Department.
The department received numerous reports of vandalism from the area of West Street School to Fig Lane and Highway 99W at the first of the month.
Anyone who suffered this type of vandalism to their property is asked to contact the Corning Police Department at 824-7000.
“We also ask that if you reside in the area of the vandalism, and you have a home surveillance system, that you review your video and report any suspicious activity to police Officer McIntyre,” said the department. “We will not tolerate this malicious, intentional damage to city property or private property in Corning.”
The graffiti was sprayed on several buildings, signs, fences and other property. Costs to repair the damage is unknown as the graffiti occurred in so many places.
Woman struck by vehicle dies
A Red Bluff woman died after a car struck her on Gerber Road on Monday, Aug. 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.
For unknown reasons 32-year-old Candis Thurmond laid down in the middle of the eastbound lane of Gerber Road around 12:30 a.m. where she was struck by a 2012 Ford F-350 pickup driven by James Petrella, 34, of Grants Pass, Ore. The impact caused fatal injuries to Thurmond, reported the CHP.
Petrella was not injured in the collision. CHP said it does not suspect he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.
Gerber Road was reopened around 1:30 a.m.
Head-on collision
A head-on collision on South Avenue at the Woodson Bridge sent a Red Bluff woman to the hospital with major injuries on Aug. 2.
The crash happened around 2:53 p.m. as Lester Lopez Aguilar, 31, of Corning was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma west on South Avenue and for undetermined reasons crossed the center divide and crashed head-on into an eastbound 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Nadine Burgard, 45, of Red Bluff, reported the CHP.
Burgard suffered major injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
Aguilar allegedly ran from the crash, but was later apprehended by CHP and arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and felony hit and run causing injury. He was booked into the Tehama County Jail.
High-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit with Corning police officers ended with an arrest and a vehicle up in flames Aug. 1 on Corning Road.
The pursuit started with an attempted traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. on a Jaguar in the area of Rawson Road and Samson Road west of Corning.
Police reported the driver of the vehicle, Shilo Walker Squires, 23, of Chico failed to stop and instead accelerated leading police in a pursuit that reached 100 mph.
The Jaguar, an unreported stolen vehicle out of Chico, eventually crashed in the area of Sixth Avenue and Corning Road where three occupants ran from the Jaguar before it caught fire and went up in flames, police said.
All three suspects were subsequently caught and taken into custody. Squires, who was reportedly on parole, was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony evading a peace officer with disregard for safety, vehicle theft and violation of parole.
Cal Fire responded quickly and extinguished the vehicle fire and the surrounding vegetation which had caught on fire.