CHP pursuit ends in fiery crash

A vehicle pursuit with California Highway Patrol attempting overtake an Infiniti G35 traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 5 ended in a fiery crash on April 3.
A CHP officer tried to make a traffic violation stop on the grey Infiniti as it was traveling south on the freeway north of Red Bluff around 10:30 p.m., reported CHP Officer Omar Valdez.
The vehicle failed to yield and instead accelerated in an apparent effort to evade law enforcement.
Valdez said the chase continued south on the freeway with Tehama County sheriff's deputies joining the chase near Gyle Road.
Continuing past Corning, the pursuit went into Glenn County, the Infiniti continuing to flee, allegedly at speeds reaching more than 120 mph.
Near Orland, as the Infiniti was attempting to pass another vehicle, it struck the rear of a 2004 Ford Explorer and went out of control, reported Valdez.
The impact caused the Infiniti to go across the middle divide and the northbound lanes of the freeway before going through a fence and hitting a tree.
Previous to the car bursting into flames, the driver, 19-year-old Lashawn Winter Harvell, of Stockton was able to get out of the vehicle and attempted to run away, however, she was quickly caught by CHP and taken into custody, Valdez reported.
After being medically cleared, Harvell was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of felony evading peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and driving under the influence of any drug.
A juvenile passenger in the Explorer was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.