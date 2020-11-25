The California Highway Patrol's Red Bluff Area Office has welcomed Lt. Michael D. Pizzi as its new commander.
Pizzi began his career with the CHP in 2005. Following his graduation from the department's academy, he was stationed in West Valley.
Over his years of service, Pizzi has been a member of the CHP Joint Terrorism Task Force and Threat Assessment Unit/Dignitary Protection Section.
When promoted to the rank of sergeant in the department, Pizza was assigned to the Altadena and Exposition Park areas. He then promoted to lieutenant and served as the CHP Northern Division administrative assistant.
Pizza officially took command of the Red Bluff Office on Nov. 1, stating he is excited to be a part of the workforce and looks forward to serving in the community.
“Red Bluff CHP has a proud history of serving the public, and I am very excited to carry on that tradition,” Pizzi said. “As the new commander, I will ensure we continue providing education, enforcement, and support to decrease fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways.”