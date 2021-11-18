California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office are investigating two injury vehicle crashes in the Corning area that occurred over the past week.
The first was on Highway 99W north of Orangewood Road when 36-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez, of Corning was riding a bicycle in the middle of the highways southbound lane around 8:15 p.m., Nov. 8 and was struck by a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup driving by Weston Michael Lynn Flynn of Red Bluff, reported CHP Officer Omar Valdez.
Flynn tried to avoid the impact, but was unable to do so, CHP said. He was not injured in the collision.
Ramirez, who was under the influence of alcohol, suffered major injuries and transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff.
The second incident occurred around 1:55 p.m. on Nov. 12 when a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by 75-year-old Ronal Nagy Diboll of Corning was traveling east on South Avenue west of Mary Avenue. For unknown reasons, Diboll allowed the vehicle to go off the roadway where it collided with a concrete embankment.
Both Diboll and her passenger, Isidoro Miguel Olonzo, 87, of Corning were transported to Enloe Medical Center in Chico with minor to moderate injuries.