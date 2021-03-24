CHP reports crashes

A Seattle man and an Orland man each suffered major injuries in two separate vehicle crashes in Corning over the past week.
The first occurred around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, March 20 on Highway 99W south of South Avenue when a pickup struck a pedestrian, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Omar Valdez.
He said Ronald Jake Estes, 76, of Orland was driving a 2019 Chevy Colorado north on the highway when Ahmad Said Ally, of Seattle walked into the roadway directly in the pathway of the pickup.
On a Facebook posting, the Corning Police Department said “officers responded to the area of the truck stops for a traffic accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Officers arrived on scene and located the pedestrian pinned underneath the vehicle, severely injured.”
The post went to say employees at Travel Centers of America Truck Shop quickly jumped into action to assist the officers.
“Employees utilized pneumatic air jacks and a TA service truck to quickly lift the vehicle off of the pedestrian. We would like to sincerely thank these employees for their quick action to assist the pedestrian and officers on scene,” states the post.
Ally was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff for treatment of his injuries.
The second major injury crash took place the next day, Sunday, March 21 around 7:21 p.m. on South Avenue at Mary Avenue.
CHP reported Sergio Luevano, 61, of Corning was driving a Honda Civic east on South Avenue and was attempting to make a left turn into a driveway when the Honda was struck on the right front by a custom motorcycle traveling west on South Avenue.
The driver of the motorcycle, Jeffrey Daniel Mattis, 48, of Orland suffered major injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
Luevano's wife, who was passenger in the Honda, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
No arrests were made in either of the accidents and CHP reports alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crashes.