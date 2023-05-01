A 28-year-old Orland man was killed in a vehicle crash April 26 on County Road P at County Road 24, reported the California Highway Patrol Willows Office.
The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the victim has been identified as Caleb Tatum.
It appears Tatum was driving a 1999 Ford pickup west on County Road 24 at 55 mph when around 7:35 p.m. he failed to stop at a stop sign at County Road P and was struck by 2022 Ford pickup traveling northbound on County Road P, according to the CHP.
Driving the 2022 Ford was Jacob Shriver, 30, of Orland who, CHP said, attempted to avoid the collision by applying his brakes as Tatum’s pickup entered the intersection.
The 2022 Ford struck the driver’s side of Tatum’s vehicle causing it to overturn, CHP said.
Tatum, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the pickup as it came to rest on its roof about 15 feet west of County Road P and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, according to CHP.
Shriver suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention, CHP said.
The crash is still under investigation and it is unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.
WILLOWS CRASH
Two Redding residents suffered moderate injuries in a single vehicle crash on County Road 39 in Willows on April 25, CHP reported.
Dajahnai Capell, 21, of Redding was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry at a high rate of speed west on County Road 39 with Karissa Suggs, 19, of Redding as a passenger in the right front seat, when the driver failed to manuever a curve in the roadway near County Road S around 12:20 a.m., CHP said.
The vehicle left the road and overturned several times causing moderate injuries to both Capell and Suggs, according to the CHP.
Capell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico and Suggs by ground ambulance to the same location for treatment of their injuries.
CHP said it does not appear drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.