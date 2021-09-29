Redding – An enhanced enforcement campaign conducted by the California Highway Patrol last week resulted in several citations and warnings.
The CHP Northern Division and Valley Division having jurisdiction over the major transportation corridor Interstate 5 throughout northern California, conducted the Major Corridor Enhanced Primary Collision Factor (PCF) Enforcement Campaign from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
During that time, CHP – Northern Division focused enforcement on the I-5 corridor in Glenn, Colusa, Tehama, and Shasta counties, which includes the Williams, Willows, Red Bluff, and Redding Area offices.
Additionally, Northern Division Commercial Enforcement Unit and Northern Division Air Operations Unit assisted with the campaign.
A total of 71 citations were issued, including 62 citations for speed and two citations for speed over 100 miles per hour. The area offices also reported issuing 23 verbal or written warnings.
Although this enhanced enforcement detail has concluded on I-5, the CHP will conduct additional enhanced enforcement details along the I-5 corridor at various times and locations throughout the year.
CHP encourages the public to continue practicing safe driving habits anytime they get behind the wheel. The CHP reminds motorists to follow the basic traffic safety rules: always wear a seat belt, drive at a speed safe for conditions, eliminate distractions while driving, and always designate a sober driver.