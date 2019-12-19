It was a packed house at Mechanics Bank in Corning as the business hosted the community’s annual Christmas Mixer on Dec. 12. Not only was the building filled with people, it was also filled with new toys donated by the events guests. The toys have been given to the Corning Volunteer Fire Department in support of its Christmas Basket Project to provide a dinner and new toys to less fortunate families in the community for Christmas.
In addition, during the mixer winners from the Christmas Lighted Parade and Business Window Decorating Contest were announced as guests enjoyed catered refreshments, a raffle drawing and a greeting by Chamber board President Laura Fierce who thanked everyone for attending the event.
“Every year this event continues to grow and I want to thank every one of you who brought toys for the fire department,” she said.
Fierce and Chamber Asst. Manager Willie Smith presented Ruby Rogers, grand marshal for this year’s Christmas Lighted Parade, with a bouquet of flowers and recognized her for Rogers for her lifetime of service to the community, as a school teacher, volunteer and members of several service organizations.
Terri Jamison and other members of the Corning Real Estate Association presented the Corning Volunteer Fire Department, Corning Christian Assistance and Corning Senior Center each with a $500 donation, and announced that in the last year there had also been about $2,500 given to local high school students.
Kelley Dodge, manager of Mechanics Bank, introduced her staff and thanked the community for all of its support of the bank, the toy drive and other efforts to improve the town. She also introduced Division Manager Josh Hill who was in attendance.
Hill announced that the Corning branch of Mechanics Bank had recently been ranked as first in customer service amongst the bank’s branches.
Fierce and Smith then presented prizes to the winners of the Lighted Parade and Business Window Decorating Contest, which is as follows:
Best Lighted-Bell Carter; Best Float-first place Tucker Mesker Memorial, second Bell Carter, third Harvest Christian Center; Best Them-Harvest Christian Center; Best Marching Unit-first Mechanics Bank Corning, second Boy Scouts, third Girl Scouts; Best Tractors & Equipment-first Roger Matz, second Ethaniel Graham and Taylor Holly; Best Motor Vehicle-first Corning Senior Center, second Cal Fire, third Corning Volunteer Fire Department.
Business Window Decorating Contest Winners went to first place Red Door Salon, second place Sisters Hair, and third place Interland Business and Gifts.
Fierce closed her comments by introducing Christine Fears who will be stepping into her shoes as the president of the Chamber Board of Directors in January, and announcing Chamber Director Ronda Haywood will be stepping down to launch the Corning Chamber Ambassadors program.