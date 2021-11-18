Lassen National Forest Christmas Tree permits are now available for purchase at $10 a permit.
Permits can be purchased at a number of locations in person or by mail and are limited to two permits per household.
A limited number of permits are available and are sold on a first-come-first-served basis. Permits cannot be purchased online.
A large part of the Lassen National Forest has burned in the Hog, Sheep, and Dixie Fires. Please be aware that your favorite cutting areas may no longer be available. Please check your preferred cutting area before purchasing a permit as all sales are final and refunds will not be issued. Parts of the Forest are still under closure orders due to the wildfires.
To cut a Christmas tree, send a request form for a Christmas tree permit along with a check for $10.00 to one of the following locations: (request forms can be located by going online to https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd821860.pdf)
• Almanor Ranger District, 900 E. Hwy 36, P.O. Box 767, Chester CA 96020, 530-258-2141
• Eagle Lake Ranger District, 477-050 Eagle Lake Road, Susanville, CA 96130, 530-257-4188
• Hat Creek Ranger District, 43225 E. Highway 299, P.O. Box 220, Fall River Mills, CA 96028,530-336-5521
• Supervisor’s Office, 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130, 530-257-2151
The closest in-person vendor source to Corning is the Collier Hardware store, 105 Broadway St., Chico – call for hours and availability 530-342-0195.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, our offices remain closed. This includes the Old Station Visitor Center on the Hat Creek Ranger District. It will not be staffed to sell Christmas tree permits.
The Shasta-Trinity National Forest will no longer be selling permits for Christmas trees to be cut on the LNF.