CHS considering graduation ceremony options

It may not be the traditional graduation ceremony, but Corning High School will be holding some type of event for its 2020 graduating seniors.
“We are looking at three options,” said Justine Felton, Corning High School associate principal. “Working within the state’s guidelines, we want to provide something for our graduates that will be meaningful.”
She said the school is looking at what other schools are doing, and the administration is consulting the Tehama County Department of Education on approved options.
“We don’t know yet exactly what the event will look like, but we will have a ceremony,” Felton explained.
Corning Union High School District Superintendent Jared Caylor said two of the three options the school was looking at have been eliminated due to coronavirus limitations – a traditional ceremony, and delaying the event until June.
“We will be doing with our third option, which is to have a drive-in movie-type ceremony with the family and friends of the graduates parked in their vehicles and able to observe the ceremony from their vehicles,” Caylor added.
The ceremony will include speeches and the graduates receiving their diplomas.
Details of the event were decided during a special high school administration meeting Wednesday evening and will be made available from the school to the graduating seniors by direct email, to parents through an all-call, the school’s social media, and through the Corning Observer, both in print and online.
Caylor said he has been in communication with Los Molinos and Red Bluff high school administrations and both of those school are planning the same type of graduation ceremonies that are in alignment with state coronavirus safety criteria.