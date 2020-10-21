Corning High School honored several students with Student of the Month certificates for the month of September. Awards were presented to the following students: Agriculture – Cynthia Aguirre, Angel Castillo; Career Tech Education – Emma Carter, Faith Janssen, Lilia Rodriguez, Clay Reid, Xavier Jimenez; English – Caidee Johnston, Natalia Salas, Alberto Barragan, Isaura Lopez, Paola Hildago, Elise Toste, Daniel Bonilla Hernandez, Kevin Martinez; Spanish – Savannah Hopping, Deysi Salas, Aalyah Valencia; Math – Mary Abdulaziz, Emily Reid, Angel Castillo, Lilia Rodriguez, Thristan Sandoval Palacios; P.E. - Kaden Kiefer, Joseph Acuna III, Francisco Ruiz, Joanna Rodriguez, Jessica Aguilar, Sussy Sanchez, Samantha Baca Valencia, Hodiah Bright; Sciene – Joanna Rodriguez, Freya Smith, Andy Ramirez, Bentley Mendoza; Social Science – Pablo Rodriguez Martinez, Kaden Kiefer, Caiden Bird, Carmen Zavala; Language Arts – Bradley Hicks; Skills Center – Nicholas Brown; Visual and Performing Arts – Preet Kaur, Makenzie Prest; Health – Karina De Lara; Leadership – Sanaya Shrader; Principal's Award – Kalista Brush.
Tags
Recommended for you
Weather Sponsored By:
Online Poll
Are you concerned about the rising tensions with North Korea?
Share your views with us.
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Drugs, unsecured baby allegedly found during traffic stop
- Red Bluff accused child sex offender in court Tuesday
- Corning's Olive Festival welcomes large crowds
- Tehama County Blotter
- Tehama County vote-by-mail ballot drop off locations open
- Corning mayor, city council candidates participate in virtual candidates night
- Goodwin's contract renewed amid protests
- Commercial pot grow busted in Red Bluff
- Corning accepting COVID-19 small business assistance grant applications
- Police Blotter: September 23, 2020
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- ADVICE: Are North Americans wimps when it comes to pain tolerance?
- Word On The Street: Community weighs in on Governor Newsom's death penalty executive order
- 120218: Classroom notes Franklin
- 120218: Classroom Notes Tierra Buena
- 120218: Classroom notes Twin Rivers
- C.O.U.N.T. me in for Coffee
- Auditions for 9 to 5
- 60 years of service, Rideout Hospital Auxiliary awards five college students with scholarships