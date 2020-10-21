Corning High School honored several students with Student of the Month certificates for the month of September. Awards were presented to the following students: Agriculture – Cynthia Aguirre, Angel Castillo; Career Tech Education – Emma Carter, Faith Janssen, Lilia Rodriguez, Clay Reid, Xavier Jimenez; English – Caidee Johnston, Natalia Salas, Alberto Barragan, Isaura Lopez, Paola Hildago, Elise Toste, Daniel Bonilla Hernandez, Kevin Martinez; Spanish – Savannah Hopping, Deysi Salas, Aalyah Valencia; Math – Mary Abdulaziz, Emily Reid, Angel Castillo, Lilia Rodriguez, Thristan Sandoval Palacios; P.E. - Kaden Kiefer, Joseph Acuna III, Francisco Ruiz, Joanna Rodriguez, Jessica Aguilar, Sussy Sanchez, Samantha Baca Valencia, Hodiah Bright; Sciene – Joanna Rodriguez, Freya Smith, Andy Ramirez, Bentley Mendoza; Social Science – Pablo Rodriguez Martinez, Kaden Kiefer, Caiden Bird, Carmen Zavala; Language Arts – Bradley Hicks; Skills Center – Nicholas Brown; Visual and Performing Arts – Preet Kaur, Makenzie Prest; Health – Karina De Lara; Leadership – Sanaya Shrader; Principal's Award – Kalista Brush.

Tags

Recommended for you