Corning’s City Council gave unanimous approval to the proposed Capital Improvement Program during its meeting-by-phone on May 26.
City Manager Kristina Miller explained the plan is a long-range implementation of action for funding public improvements in support of existing residents, users and businesses and to accommodate the city’s future development.
“The adoption of the Capital Improvement Program by the City Council establishes a policy for priority spending, however, the approval of priorities does not assure funding, as funding is determined by the City Council when the final budget is approved,” she added.
Miller said she anticipates the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, currently being drafted, will experience significant decreases in sales tax, transactions and use tax (Measure A), and transient occupancy taxes, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The city will significantly dip into its general fund reserve to balance the budget in 2020-21,” she added.
She expects to be able to spend about $1,040,000 in Measure A funding, including fire and police dispatch funding, reserve funding for the fire, police and public works departments, and street projects to offset fuel tax losses.
The three primary city departments included in the Capital Improvement Plan are the fire, police and public works departments. The total approved plan funding is $575,885, and includes vehicles, fire engine improvements, equipment (such as riding lawn mower), airport fencing, safety equipment, ADA improvements to city buildings and a utility dump trailer.