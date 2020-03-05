Corning’s mid-year budget is looking good, according to City Manager Kristina Miller, who presented the 2019-20 fiscal mid-year budget review to the City Council during the Feb. 25 meeting.
“The purpose is to update the Council and the public regarding how the City is fairing financially at the mid-point of the fiscal year,” she said. “Increases in revenues and expenditures when weighed against the general fund balance, work out to a projected increase of $318,854 in fund balance at year’s end.”
That is good news and a positive swing compared to the city budget report projection presented in June 2019.
“The positive swing is largely due to increases in sales tax, transient occupancy tax, and building permit revenue offsetting increases in expenditures,” Miller said. “These are abnormal revenues because of the large increase in the transient occupancy tax and gas sales due to the evacuees from the Camp Fire.”
Of the total 2019-20 budget projected revenues in the amount of $11,488,731, 57.4 percent goes into the city’s general fund revenue budget which is under the discretion of the City Council. The remainder of the revenues is non-discretionary funds allocated fro specific purposes. The fiscal year’s projected expenditure budget is $12 million, of which $6.6 million is attributed to general fund expenditures, Miller reported.
“The performance of the general fund is the heart of the mid-year budget review,” she added.
Miller explained, in general terms, the budget’s expenditures at mid-year are about what was expected they would be, with $181,900 of proposed additional expenditures added on.
“Overall, general fund revenues is anticipated to increase by $431,500 primarily due to increases in sales tax, transition and use tax, transient occupancy tax, and building permit revenue,” she said.
According to Miller, the City is in much better shape fiscally, as a result of Measure A (voter approved half cent sales tax increase) revenues.
“Of the Measure A revenues, $190,803 is being utilized to fund police and fire dispatch services,” she added.
The total fund balance projected as of June 30 is $2.245 million for the general fund and $1.180 million for the Measure A fund.
“These fund reserves are necessary to provide stability within the City during the next economic downturn,” Miller said.