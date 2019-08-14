It was unanimous. All five members of the City Council by consensus agreed to direct city staff to draft a final ordinance banning commercial enterprises related to marijuana in the city. The decision was made during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
City Attorney Colin Bogener presented the council with information concerning the background of marijuana laws in the state, as well as upcoming laws and regulations, what other cities are doing on the subject, including lawsuits against the state’s regulations.
The presentation also gave the council knowledge on what the city will need to consider as it moves forward on a final ordinance that regulates cannabis.
City Manager Kristina Miller said the current ordinance on the books that bans commercial cannabis businesses in the city has lived out its allowed extensions and the city’s need to pen a final ordinance previous to a deadline set by the state. If the city didn’t produce its own regulations, the state would take over the decision making on the local front.
After Bogener said that current state law allows for the delivery of cannabis products into jurisdictions which have banned commercial enterprises, Miller said she found online 28 “businesses” which offer delivery into Corning.
Councilman Dave Demo said after he did a bit of his own research on the subject he felt allowing commercial cannabis businesses in town would have an adverse affect on the community.
“I am adamantly opposed to the idea,” he added. “And I believe this is the position of the people in this town who voted for me.”
Councilman Chuy Valaerio was very succinct in his comments, “I am against it.”
While no one from the audience stood in support of allowing commercial pot businesses, three people did state their opposition to marijuana in the community, including Jerry Lequia, Laura Fierce, former city manager Steve Kimbrough, and former police chief Tony Cardenas.
Councilman Robert Snow said he “kind of sits on the fence” on the subject.
“However, my biggest hangup is the mess the state is in concerning its marijuana laws and regulations. Until the state decides how to handle it I have to side against marijuana business in the city,” he added.
Mayor Doug Hadley asked police Chief Jeremiah Fears about his recent trip to Colorado and what he saw there concerning legal pot use and business.
“I was very displeased with what I saw,” Fears said. “It was obvious the amount of people you see on the street who are under the influence and the impact it is having on people’s lives. It is also hurting tourism.”
Councilwoman Karen Burnett, who works with seniors in the community and hospice, said she completely understands the medical use of marijuana, but can’t support recreational use or commercial businesses opening in the town.
Bogener said once a final ordinance banning commercial pot businesses in town, the city could always revisit the subject in the future.
A ban on commercial business includes cultivation, manufacturing, processing, laboratory testing, labeling, storing, and wholesale or retail distribution.
The ordinance will also consider some personal use regulations, such as indoor or outdoor cultivation of the allowed six plants, access to children, access for police searches and more.
City staff will now produce a draft ordinance which will be presented to the City Council at a future meeting.