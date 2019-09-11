Corning’s City Council and Planning Commission will be meeting once again to discuss and vote on a city ordinance banning commercial enterprises related to marijuana within the town’s jurisdiction.
The two group will consider the first reading of the ordinance establishing a ban on commercial cultivation, processing, laboratory testing, labeling, storing, wholesale distribution and retail sale, and outdoor cultivation for personal use of cannabis.
The special meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in the City Council Chambers on Third Street.
It was during an Aug. 12 meeting the City Council by consensus agreed to direct city staff to draft a final ordinance concerning commercial cannabis enterprises.
Both City Attorney Colin Bogener and City Manager Kristina Miller explained the legal issues concerning pot legislation in the state, and the town’s current pot ordinance that needed updating based on recent state policies, regulations and laws.
The current ordinance banning marijuana sales in Corning has outlived its allowed extensions requiring the city to pass a new, updated version previous to a deadline set by the state.
If the city didn’t produce its own regulations, the state would take over the decision making on the local front.
During the precious meeting, Councilman Dave Demo said after he did a bit of his own research on the subject he felt allowing commercial cannabis businesses in town would have an adverse affect on the community.
“I am adamantly opposed to the idea,” he said. “And I believe this is the position of the people in this town who voted for me.”
Councilman Chuy Valaerio agreed.
Councilman Robert Snow said he “kind of sits on the fence” on the subject, but until the state nails down its laws and regulations on the subject he was in favor of a ban.
Councilwoman Karen Burnett, who works with seniors in the community and hospice, said she completely understands the medical use of marijuana, but can’t support recreational use or commercial businesses opening in the city.
Bogener said once a final ordinance banning commercial pot businesses in town, the city could always revisit the subject in the future.
The ordinance will also consider some personal use regulations, such as indoor or outdoor cultivation of the allowed six plants, access to children, access for police searches and more.