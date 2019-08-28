The humble olive may be small in size, but the debate and controversy it is currently generating is very large indeed. For the Olive City that debate came home during Tuesday’s City Council meeting when the council was presented with the option of sending a letter to county, state and federal representatives opposing the federally proposed tariffs on fresh olives or do nothing.
In the end, after comments from Tim Carter, CEO of Bell Carter Foods, who asked the council to support the letter, and local olive growers who were against the letter, the council voted 4-1 to “do nothing,” meaning they chose to not send the letter. Voting in support of the letter was Councilman Chuy Valerio.
According to Carter, in an effort to add pressure to the dispute over European Union aircraft subsidies, The United States Office of the Trade Representative (USTR) recently expanded its list of retaliatory tariffs to be imposed on imported food products from the European Union. Imported raw bulk olives are now included on this expanded list of tariffs.
“This is a serious concern for Bell-Carter Foods, the country’s leading producer of table olives, as the effects of these impending taxes will greatly impact the Corning community, our business, our 550 direct and seasonal California-based employees and, of course, our millions of end consumers,” he said.
On the other hand, olive growers in the area, such as Dave Lester of Corning, asked the council to not support or send the letter.
“I have been an olive grower for 28 years,” Lester said. “With Bell-Carter buying a bulk of their fresh olives from Spain, I believe they are undermining the entire domestic olive industry. They got greedy and sold out California growers. These olive tariffs were initiated by growers who have been affected.”
Gary Strack, olive grower and former Corning mayor, said he understands both aspects of the controversy.
“This is the ups and downs of agriculture. I don’t think we want to throw Bell Carter or growers under the bus, but it is a difficult time right now,” he said.
City Manager Kristine Miller noted that last year Bell Carter terminated 159 of its grower contracts in Tehama County, but retained 42 growers (21 percent) in the county.
“I feel the City is in a bit of a pickle,” she said. “We want to support Bell Carter and its business in Corning, but we also want to support the olive growers – especially those of cancelled contracts. We don’t want to alienate one or the other.”
Miller’s solution, as penned in the proposed letter, was to try and support both side of the aisle by opposing the tariffs and encouraging legislation to develop financially assistance to California olive growers in transitioning to high density olive orchards that support mechanization.
According to the letter, Bell-Carter Foods terminated the grower contracts due to the increase in minimum wage (which must now be paid to seasonal olive pickers) and new technologies (mechanized harvesting of high density olive orchards) causing the state’s olive growers to be out competed in the global marketplace.
The vast majority of table olive growers in the state have for decades planted and grown their olives in the traditional orchard fashion. Each harvest, seasonal pickers would hand pick the fruit and were paid by the bucket. That practice is now considered “outdated” as in other countries many growers have transitioned to high-density planting and mechanized harvesting, thus eliminating the high cost of hand picking.
Lester said the majority of table olive growers in the state can’t afford to uproot their trees and replant in high-density.
“And those who do plan on uprooting their olive orchards most likely won’t be replanting in olives, they will plant almonds or walnuts instead,” he added.
Miller said the acreage of olive orchards in the Tehama County is decreasing annually – from 30,000 down to less than 14,000 acres prior to contract cancellations and is projected by the Olive Growers Council to cut in half again within five years.
“In order to contend in the increasingly competitive global olive market, Bell-Carter Foods is dependent on a reliable global supply chain, which includes California and sources outside the U.S., including the EU,” Carter said. “For the last 30 years, the table olive industry has relied on thousands of tons of bulk raw olives from global sources due to the undisputed fact that California’s olive supply can only support 35 percent of the U.S.’ demand and California acreage only continues to decrease, with annual acreage falling by 11 percent annually.”
He went on to say, should the proposed tariffs on bulk raw olives imported from the EU pass, Bell-Carter Foods’ ability to invest in its Corning facilities and continue to provide a consistent and reliable level of economic stability to our many Tehama County employees and partners could be compromised.
The company has plans to restructure the olive processing/canning plant and other facilities in Corning at a cost of $10 million.
Carter said making those improvements take place, following the city council’s decision and if the proposed olive tariffs become a reality, as it is expected to do, will become much more of a challenge.
“It will be difficult under the current climate to go to a bank and as for a $10 million loan,” he added.