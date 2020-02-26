Four city employee groups, including management, public safety, dispatch and miscellaneous, had memorandums of understanding, or contracts, approved unanimously by the City Council during its Feb. 25 meeting.
The contracts were for a three-year period, January 2020 to December 2022.
City Manager Kristina Miller said the agreements with each group includes an annual salary increase of the CPI plus 1.5 percent, or approximately 4.2 percent total, among many other changes to the contracts.
In addition, employees in management will receive a stipend of $150 a month for being proficient in speaking and understanding Spanish. All other employees receive an additional 5 percent of salary for the same service.
“The health and welfare benefits plan was overhauled,” Miller said. “We had a lot of changes to work through.”
The City offers five health and welfare benefit plans to employees, with the City’s contribution to the cost of each plan up to $1,800 per month towards the rate, with the employee paying any remaining costs of insurance, and sets future annual increase to the City contribution at $45 per month. For employees who choose to opt-out of City-offered health insurance coverage, the City will provide $900 per month to that employee, which can be paid to a deferred compensation plan, added to the employee’s salary compensation or divided between both.
The prevailing rights segment of the contracts state in the event the City’s general fund reserve falls below $1 million, the City and employee bargaining groups agree to meet within 15 days and discuss contract agreement provisions, including salaries and other budget reduction options.
For the public safety employees, their contract clarifies the work week, working hours, and when overtime can be accrued. Corning police officers work 12 hour shifts with a regular work period of two week duration consisting of seven work shifts.
City Councilman Robert Snow said he believes the agreed upon contracts are good for all parties involved.
“As a council, we have to consider what is in the best interest of the City and its employees,” he added.
A complete copy of the approved contracts can be viewed at City Hall, 794 Third St.