Coming in by about $35,000 under what was initially budgeted, City Hall’s new paint job is nearly complete. During a special City Council meeting on Tuesday, the council approved what may be the last bit of funding for the $62,888 project, which includes the exterior elastomeric painting of city hall, the police station, and the museum.
Particulars of the work took in the touch up of existing museum and police station artwork signs, the mural on the south side of city hall, painting of the red walkways and tiles, and the pressure washing of the existing red tile roof to improve the appearance and make it more cohesive with the painting improvements.
When the project was first presented to the city council, there was some discussion on what exactly to do about the historic mural on city hall which faces Solano Street.
The mural depicts three people walking into the building and was commissioned by the late Barbara Stromness in honor of her husband, “Strom” Stromness, who served as the city’s attorney for 27 years. The muralists were Francia Barbier and Maité Testerman.
By consensus the council decided the mural was an important part of the town’s history and that in needed to remain and repairs made to the mural where a necessary part of the project.
“Leave it,” said Councilman Dave Demo. “It is a part of our history, heritage and legacy.”