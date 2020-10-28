Corning's City Council voted to expand the acreage of its proposed park site that is part of an $8.5 million state grant application the city is submitting. The unanimous decision was made during a special City Council meeting on Oct. 23.
The piece of property under consideration is located between east Divisadero and McLane Avenue just west of the Corning Garden Apartments.
The original property site was a six-acre dog-legged piece that borders acreage belonging to Louis and Shirley Davies.
City Manager Kristina Miller said she was made aware that the Davies would be interested in selling the acreage to the city.
“If we were able to include the entire acreage in the grant application that would increase the proposed site to 11 acres,” she added.
Miller will be contacting the owners of the property to advise them of the city's possible interest in purchasing the additional acreage.
Corning just completed five “Let's Create A Park,” community meetings for the city's state Prop. 68 park grant application, some in person at the park site and in the city council chambers, and online through Zoom.
“This is a competitive state grant,” Miller said. “We submitted an application last year, in a different round, but didn't receive the grant.”
That application was also for an $8.5 million state park grant, with the proposed park site being the 2.5 acre block along the south side of Solano Street between Fourth and Third streets.
“The state recommended we resubmit that application again during this round, which we are doing, as well as a second application,” Miller said.
It was the second application for which the five community meetings have taken place.
“While the City Council selects the site of the proposed park for the application, it is the community that chooses what features the park would have,” said City Recreation Director/Planner Christina Meeds.
During the five community meetings the public has been deciding what park facility and feature options to include in the application, such as a recreation building and what would be in it, a splash pad, outdoor exercise stations, playground equipment, adaptive play structures, dog park, walking path, and more.
The community has also selected art, music, park design look and feel, and the location and layout of the features.
On Saturday the community meeting was focused on art, music, park design look and feel.
Both applications have to be submitted to the state by mid December.