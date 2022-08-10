The candidacy filing date for mayor and two city council seats in Corning closes at 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12 in preparation for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
City Clerk Lisa Linnet said as of Tuesday, City Hall had received filing papers from mayoral incumbent Robert Snow, city council incumbents Dave Demo and Karen Burnett, as well as candidates Timothy Moran and Jessica Brooke.
“There are residents who have pulled candidacy papers, but have yet to return them,” she added. “That includes for both the mayor’s seat and city council.”
This will be Snow’s second time to be on the ballot for mayor, Demo has served one and a half terms and Burnett one term. Previous to serving as mayor, Snow had been elected to a term on the city council.
If any of the incumbents had failed to file during the nomination period, there would be a five-day extension through 5 p.m. on August 17, for anyone other than the incumbent to file.
The mayor position is a two year term, while the city council seats are four year terms.