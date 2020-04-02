Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday schools throughout the state will likely remain closed through the end of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through executive order requests all residents stay home except for essential needs, and all non-essential businesses remain closed until further notice.
“Everyone is required to stay home except to get food, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job. If you go out, keep at least six feet of distance from others,” he said.
Last week the Corning City Council unanimously approved a resolution declaring a local emergency concerning the novel coronavirus and authorized the city manager to request assistance from the state and federal governments if necessary.
Corning joins Tehama County in declaring a local emergency, and Red Bluff as well.
“Declaring a local emergency helps the City obtain state or federal disaster funds if the City ends up having to make expenditures related to COVID-19,” City Manager Kristina Miller said.
The City Council meeting took place over a conference telephone line with members of the council, department heads, city manager, city clerk, and other interested and involved persons joining the meeting by phone.
“It is worth reiterating, this declaration of emergency is proactive in nature,” Miller added. “This is no reason for Corning residents or visitors to panic.”
The Council also voted to allow an item to be placed on the agenda due to the emergency declaration. This was followed by the Council unanimously approving a city employee leave and accommodations policy in correlation with the emergency declaration.
“The policy provides rules that allow employees can take time off from work if they have been exposed to the coronavirus or have a family members exposed or diagnosed with the virus,” Miller said. “It also provides some options for employees to work from home if they can. However, most of our employees are first responders and that does not allow them to work from home.”
She also explained that in the case of a declared emergency, all city employees are considered disaster workers.
“The policy allows the City if necessary and should the need arise, to change employees’ job duties in the case of a declared emergency,” Miller added.
To date, most U.S. states, including California, have imposed lockdowns in response to coronavirus.
Newsom has acknowledged that California has “a lot more work to do” when it comes to testing, outlining several key areas that need to be improved, such as consolidating testing numbers; lack of testing components and lengthy turnaround times.
The Governor said the state will release updated testing numbers, which will “show a significant jump,” in cases. However, he added, “It’s still not close to where we need to be” in getting tests done and receiving results.
The bottom line:
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Tehama County had no confirmed coronavirus cases of coronavirus; California had 8,7o6 confirmed cases and 185 deaths; U.S. confirmed cases 188,172 with 3,873 deaths; and globally 857,487 confirmed cases and 42,107 deaths, according to Los Angeles Times tracker.