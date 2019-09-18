With little ado, the Corning City Council gave its unanimous approval to the first reading of a city ordinance banning commercial enterprises related to marijuana within the town’s jurisdiction during a special meeting on Tuesday.
City Manager Kristina Miller said the purpose of the proposed ordinance is to create a regulatory scheme for the regulation of medical and recreational marijuana within the city in order to ensure the protection of the public’s health, safety and welfare, and to enforce the rules and regulations consistent with state law.
Former city manager, Steve Kimbrough, a member of the Rotary Club and a Chamber of Commerce director, voiced to the city council his appreciation of its actions to ban and regulate cannabis in the community.
During an Aug. 12 meeting, the city council by consensus agreed to direct city staff to draft a final ordinance concerning commercial cannabis enterprises. Following Tuesday’s first reading, the City Council will meet on Sept. 24 for hold a public hearing on the ordinance and make a final vote. The urgency to get the ordinance finalized is due to state requirements that cities and counties have jurisdictional rules and regulations in place previous to Oct. 1, when the state will take control in cities and counties which haven’t adopted ordinances.
The proposed cannabis ban ordinance replaces the current ordinance banning marijuana sales in Corning which has outlived its allowed extensions.
During the precious meeting, Councilman Dave Demo said after he did a bit of his own research on the subject he felt allowing commercial cannabis businesses in town would have an adverse affect on the community.
“I am adamantly opposed to the idea,” he added. “And I believe this is the position of the people in this town who voted for me.”
Councilman Chuy Valaerio agreed.
Councilman Robert Snow said he’s “kind of sits on the fence” on the subject, but until the state nails down its laws and regulations on the subject he was in favor of a ban.
Councilwoman Karen Burnett, who works with seniors in the community and hospice, said she completely understands the medical use of marijuana, but can’t support recreational use or commercial businesses opening in the town.
Bogener said once a final ordinance banning commercial pot businesses in town, the city could always revisit the subject in the future.
The ordinance will also consider personal use regulations, such as indoor or outdoor cultivation of the allowed six plants, access to children, access for police searches and more.