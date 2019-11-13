Within 30 days anyone using a Corning city park will need to follow the City Council-approved ordinance which lays out new rules and regulations pertaining each and every park in the community.
The ordinance was first introduced on Oct. 8, as proposed by police Chief Jeremiah Fears.
City Manager Kristina Miller said the purpose of the ordinance is to regulate activities and set a time period in which the parks may be occupied.
“We have to do something about all the illicit activities taking place at our parks all hours of the day, most often worse after dark,” Miller said in a previous meeting. “We have ongoing vandalism to expensive sprinkler heads and the bathrooms.”
Fears said he proposed the ordinance in an effort to give his officers a greater ability to keep the city’s parks clean, safe and healthy.
Per the ordinance, park facilities can not be occupied between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., unless approved by the city for recreational needs. Currently most city parks can be occupied at all hours.
The ordinance prohibits the dumping of refuse or waste, prohibits smoking or vaping of any substance, ignition of fire except in a barbecue cooker, prohibits firecrackers and fireworks, prohibits riding a bicycle or skateboard in a way which threatens the safety of others and provides rules for animals within parks.
Alcohol consumption or possession will be prohibited at parks where signs are posted prohibiting such possession, is another provision of the proposed ordinance.
The ordinance prohibits the possession and discharge of any firearm, air gun, spring gun, bow and arrow, slingshot, or any other weapon potentially dangerous to wildlife or human safety by the public, unless approved in conjunction with a city event, a concealed carry weapon permit, or special event permit. The original ordinance didn’t allow firearms of any sort in city parks except for in the possession of on-duty police officers.
Other regulations includes rules for animals within city parks while still allowing Jr. Rodeo events, prohibits operating a motorized vehicle other than on roads or trails designated for such, and prohibits riding a bicycle or skateboard in a way which threatens the safety of others.