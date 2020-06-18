The “city pool” at Northside Park will open this summer, exactly when is undetermined, but the opening will definitely look different than it has in the past. The City Council gave its approval during the June 9 meeting for the Teddy Pohlers Memorial Pool to open for general swimming when allowed and approved by state and Tehama County health officials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At this time, we do not know when that will be, but hope it may be in July,” said City Manager Kristina Miller.
There is a possibility the pool could be open sooner than that, but only for those willing to register through the Corning Recreation Department for a swim session.
Those who register will be allowed to attend 1.5-2 hour time blocks, twice per week for four weeks. Swimming will be restricted to 30 registrants total, or whatever limits are allowed during stage three of reopening.
The pools locker rooms will remain closed and swimmers will not be allowed to use the pool’s diving board or slide.
The traditional swim lessons for children will not be offered this year.
Adult lap swim will be restricted to one swimmer per lane and adult water aerobics will be limited to 10 participants.
There will be other COVID-19-related changes implemented, such as social distancing of poolside chairs and hand sanitizer at the guard shack.
City staff is hoping to have the pool ready for opening by July 10, however, a significant amount of work needs to be accomplished before that can happen to get the pool operational and certified by the Tehama County Environmental Health, said Miller.
Registration for pool use can be done online through the City website’s RecDesk.