The City of Corning is sending a letter, in partnership with the League of California Cities, to Assemblyman James Gallagher, state Sen. Jim Nielsen and Gov. Gavin Newsom, requesting support be provided to assist the city in dealing with the impacts of revenue losses and increase in expenditures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the City Council gave the letter its vote of approval and was signed by Mayor Doug Hatley.
In particular, the petition is asking for CARES Act funds, which, thus far, have only gone to cities in the state with populations over 500,000.
“No city can be left behind,” said City Manager Kristina Miller.
Corning has been financially impacted in many ways due to local business closures and reduced patronage, she added.
“These losses consist of sales tax, transient occupancy tax, and transaction and use tax/Measure A funds, with an estimated overall total loss of $800,000 in projected revenues,” Miller said.
In addition, the city has expended unplanned expenditures in response to the pandemic, such as plexi-glass, overtime, sanitation measures, employee home-based equipment, virtual meetings and handwashing/porta potties for homeless encampments in the community.
The letter states, “We are calling on the Legislature and the Governor to increase the state’s CARES Act funding allocation to cities to $500 million and establish a floor allocation of $50,000 per city. Cities need additional funding and a minimum allocation to ensure that CARES Act funding is distributed fairly and equitably and is a meaningful amount for all jurisdictions.”