As Corning moves into the 2022-23 fiscal year, the City Council reviewed and approved a list of street repair and maintenance projects for funding.
The state's Road Repair and Accountability Act enables cities to address significant maintenance, rehabilitation and safety needs on local streets, explained Robin Kampmann, Public Works director/consultant.
Eligible agencies, such as Corning, receive state funding allocations to accelerate road maintenance projects.
However, prior to receiving this funding the city had to submit a project list to be funded by the state allocations.
Those projects, as approved by the city council, include Almond Street between Peach Street and Marguerite Avenue; Fig Street between Almond and Fig Lane.
In addition, projects that are carryovers from last year are El Verano Avenue, Del Norte Avenue, El Paso Avenue, Divisadero Avenue and McLane Avenue.
Kampmann said the scope of work for this fiscal year will be a combination of design and construction activities associated with the listed projects.