Corning residents will be seeing rate increases to a bundle of city-provided services, including sewer, water and garbage starting Aug. 1.
On Tuesday the City Council unanimously approved the increases following a public hearing during which resident Sherry Holm expressed her displeasure at the increases and asked the city to try and find other options besides in the checkbooks of its residents.
The city received at least five letters from residents opposing the increase, according to City Clerk Lisa Linnet.
The water increase will be four separate 7 percent increases annually for four years. The first increase of approximately $1.21 will start Aug. 1, and then annually on July 1 of each year through 2023.
For sewer rates, the increase will be five separate 3 percent increases annually for five years, at $1.16 each month, starting Aug. 1 through July 2024.
The residential garbage rate was a one time increase of 4.07 percent, or 93 cents a month for a 96-gallon garbage receptacle.
City Manager Kristina Miller said without the council’s approval on the water rate increase, the city’s water enterprise fund would remain in the red.
“And the city will not be in compliance with our covenant, as part of the 2017 refunding of the city’s water and sewer debt,” she said. “In addition, if we don’t have money in the water enterprise fund, if we have a breakdown in the water system, we wouldn’t have the funds to fix it and that could compromise our services to our customers.”
Miller also explained if the increases are not implemented at this time, at a later date, even larger increases would have to take place to rectify the unbalanced water, sewer and garbage budgets.
She said part of the water budget problem came about during the drought when the state required water users to dramatically cut back on water usage.
The city’s residents did just that, Miller said, and that lowered city water revenues greatly.
“Since the drought is over we thought water usage would resume back to normal amounts, but it hasn’t, and that has impacted our operating costs,” she said.
The last rate increases to residents in water and sewer rates was last year, both at 3.5 percent.
To help lower garbage customer monthly rates, Miller suggested residents, if possible, reduce their garbage receptacle size down from 96 gallons to the next smaller size and do more recycling which is free.
“If you are using up your recycle bin each week, ask for another one, they are free and can help decrease your garbage rate,” she said.