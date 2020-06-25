Corning was awarded $2.4 million through the Active Transportation Program for Safe Routes to School projects for Olive View and West Street elementary schools.
Both projects will consist of installing new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and crosswalks to close gaps in the existing sidewalk infrastructure adjacent to the schools.
In addition to improvements to sidewalks, the West Street Elementary School project will include installing a flashing pedestrian signal at the intersection of Solano Street and Hoag Street adjacent to Les Schwab Tires
At this point, the City is working on the first phase of the project – the Environmental Studies and Permits and Preliminary Engineering for both projects, at a cost of $30,000 each.
City Manager Kristina Miller said once the environmental studies, permits and preliminary engineering is complete, city staff will submit a request for funding allocations for plans, specifications and estimates for the next phase of both projects.
She added, construction for both projects is anticipated to be completed by fiscal year 2022-23.