A state-offered grant program to fund the beautification of communities has extended its deadline through May.
The Clean California Local Grant Program, administered by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), will provide approximately $100 million to beautify and improve streets and roads, tribal lands, parks, pathways, and transit centers to restore pride in public spaces.
Eligible applicants must be a local or regional public agency, transit agency, or federally recognized tribal government.
Nonprofit organizations may partner with eligible applicants, as sub-applicants.
Eligible projects should:
1. Reduce the amount of waste and debris within public rights-of-way, pathways, parks, transit centers, and other public spaces.
2. Enhance, rehabilitate, restore, or install measures to beautify and improve public spaces and mitigate the urban heat island effect.
3. Enhance public health, cultural connections, and community placemaking by improving public spaces for walking and recreation.
4. Advance equity for underserved communities.
All projects must be completed and all implementation funds must be expended by June 30, 2026.
Each grant award shall not exceed $5 million. There is no minimum award.
Applications that request $3 million or less are more competitive, because there is a higher likelihood that these projects will be completed by June 30, 2026.
Agencies can submit multiple applications and may receive multiple awards - each award not to exceed $5 million - if more than one of their applications is competitive.
For more informaiton about the Clean California Local Grant program email CleanCA.LocalGrant@dot..