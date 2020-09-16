Collaborative responds to Veterans’ Wish List

Members of the Tehama County Veterans Collaborative recently gathered at Lassen House Senior Living to deliver August wish-list items to residents of the Veterans Home of California-Redding.
In receiving the gifts, Gary Moore, public information officer of the Home, said the Home, which opened in 2013, currently has 15 women and 122 men who are provided either independent living or skilled nursing services.
Each month the Home’s residents develop a wish list consisting of items desired, but not provided by the State. These items include bingo prizes, party supplies, snacks, dried fruit, nuts and personal hygiene products.
“We are fortunate to have such a beautiful facility serving the needs of our North State veterans and the Collaborative is pleased to provide this support to its residents,” John Leach, president of the Collaborative, said.
Lassen House has hosted the Collaborative’s monthly breakfast meetings for the past three years.
Esmeralda Matlock, manager of Lassen House, said it’s a pleasure to host the veterans collaborative as Lassen has 15 veterans as residents.
It is estimated approximately $600 in wish list items were donated by local businesses and the collaborative for delivery to the Veterans Home.
Special appreciation goes to Elmore Pharmacy, Pumpkinland, Bianchi Orchards, Kitchel Family Organics, Accents Home Decor, Noel and John Bookout, Rose Plumb, Alison Wolley, Orle Jackson, Gail Locke and David Dobbins.
The Tehama County Veterans Collaborative started as a program of Tehama Together in an effort to bring veterans groups together and collectively better serve the needs of local veterans. For more information on the collaborative go to 332 Pine Street, Red Bluff or call 530-527-2223.