Just one block away from middle and elementary schools in Corning, an illegal indoor commercial marijuana operation was busted on Monday, March 15, by the Tehama County District Attorney Bureau of Investigations, the Corning Police Department, Tehama County Major Crimes Task Force and Department of Environmental Health.
The bureau of investigations served a search warrant at the former furniture manufacturing plant on the 1500 block of East Avenue at Fig Lane during the early morning hours Monday.
Taking up nearly an entire block, the facility was home to several marijuana grow rooms, along with temporary living quarters for the alleged pot growers, reported Eric Clay, the bureau's chief investigator.
While serving the warrant, investigators and police located a total of 5,029 marijuana plants in six grow rooms, according to Clay.
Arrested on site was Mei Yu Rong, 62, Zhen Ming Rong, 61, and Guolun Li, 55, all of New York, as well as Jun Xiang LI, 69, of Minnesota. All four suspects were booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and maintaining a place for drug sales.
Clay said the investigation revealed the property had been purchased for around $300,000, with additional costs of over $200,000 to build and equip the marijuana growing operation.
Investigators seized over $1,000 in cash and a 2018 commercial delivery van for asset forfeiture. Further asset forfeiture proceedings are anticipated against the property itself, Clay reported.