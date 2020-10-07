A Sacramento man was arrested and at least 752 marijuana plants seized during a bust on Betz Lane west of Red Bluff on Sept. 29.
Investigators with the Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations served a search warrant at a residence on Betz Lane due to a suspected illegal indoor marijuana cultivation and sales operation.
Arrested at the site was Ye Minghua, 34, who was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a residence for drug sales, and numerous Tehama County ordinance violations.
Located inside the large shop where the marijuana plants were located was evidence of illegal sales of marijuana, reported the District Attorney's Office.
The investigation, with assistance from the Tehama County Department of Environmental Health and Major Crimes Task Force, is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.
Anyone with information concerning the illegal growing or sales of marijuana in Tehama County can contact the Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations at 530-529-3590.