Giving to others is an integral part of leadership, and with this principle in mind, Common Threads North Award recognizes women in agriculture who have made a remarkable and visible contribution to the enhancement of their communities.
Encouraging the submission of nominations for this year's award is the partnership of California Agricultural Leadership Foundation, California Women in Agriculture, nine county Farm Bureaus and the U.C. Davis College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, which joined together to create the Common Threads North program in 2003.
Over the years, enriched by partnerships with California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, California State University Chico, Center for Land-Based Learning, and Resource Conservation Districts, the Common Threads North program has grown to be one of the most prestigious and meaningful distinctions in the agricultural community and beyond.
Women who have shown extraordinary participation in the community with their time and/or contributions will be selected by a panel of Common Threads Partner representatives from the nominations that are submitted this year.
An awards dinner honoring the year’s recipients will take place at Butte Creek Country Club in Chico on April 6.
Completed nomination packets are due by Nov. 30, with announcements of the winners made after Jan. 1. Common Threads North recognizes women in counties north of Merced.
For information on the nomination process contact event co-chairs Callie Martinez, (530)526-3070, callie.borror@yahoo.com or, Sarah DeForest, (530) 520-2102, sdeforest@csuchico.edu.