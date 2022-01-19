A Los Molinos resident is one of “six extraordinary Northern California women” to be honored with the 2022 Common Threads North Award during a special dinner and presentation in April.
Joyce Bundy will be recognized as a Common Threads Award recipient for her extraordinary contributions to agriculture in the Tehama County community.
Bundy is a member of the Tehama County CattleWomen's Association where she has served as president and was recipient of the association's Cowbelle of the Year award. She has also received the Western Fairs Association's Blue Ribbon Award while serving as the Tehama County Fair office manager, among many recognitions for her promotion and support of agriculture in Tehama County.
Others receiving the 2022 Common Threads Award are Carolina Burreson of Orland, Shiela Etchepare of Colusa), Icela Martin of Napa, Sheri Roen of Calpine/Sierra County, and Katherine Ziemer of Eureka/Humboldt County.
The 2022 recipients will join five other women who were selected to receive the award in 2020.
The dinner at Butte Creek Country Club in Chico on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 will begin with a reception at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and awards at 6 p.m.
For tickets or sponsorship information, contact the Butte Agriculture Foundation at 530-533-1473 or visit www.CommonThreadsNorth.com