The Corning Chamber of Commerce is offering the opportunity for its members to sponsor/host a table for the Chamber's annual Installation Dinner on May 22.
Only 15 tables are available for sponsorship this year at a cost of $45 per table. Each table can seat eight. Sponsors can decorate their table for the Table Decorating Contest. This year's dinner theme is Masquerade and will also include a Decorated Mask Contest.
For more information or to sponsor a table call the Chamber of Commerce at 530-824-5550.