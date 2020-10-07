Maywood Woman's club fundraiser
The Maywood Woman's Club is having a fundraiser with See's Candy this year. Everything will be delivered before Thanksgiving. Members of the club will be taking orders through Nov. 4 and will deliver approximately Nov. 21. All the favorites are available. The Club will be at the Olive Festival and will have fliers at several businesses in Corning, or you can call (Jenell 530 586-0799) or email GFWCMaywoodwc@yahoo.com to receive a flier. Payment is required with the order.
Election vote-by-mail ballots mailed
The Tehama County Elections Department has begun mailing Vote-by-Mail ballots to voters. All active registered Tehama County voters will automatically receive a ballot in the mail. The department is encouraging voters to vote safe at home.
To do so, make voting decisions and complete a ballot comfortably and in the safely at home. Seal the completed ballot in the postage paid envelope, sign it, date it, and return it by mail promptly or use one of our five drop boxes located at:
- Corner of Madison and Pine Streets, Red Bluff
- Historic Courthouse Lobby, 633 Washington St., Red Bluf
- Food Maxx, 94 Belle Mille Rd., Red Bluff
- Nu-way Market, 8049 Hwy 99E, Los Molinos
- Corning City Hall, 794 3rd St., Corning
Ballots can be tracked every step of the way by signing up at www.wheresmyballot.com
For more information, contact the Tehama County Elections Department at (530) 527-8190 or toll free at (866) 289-5307 or visit the office at 633 Washington Street, Room 17, Red Bluff, CA 96080. Visit the Tehama County Elections Department website at: www.co.tehama.ca.us/elections or email us at: elections@co.tehama.ca.us