TEHAMA COUNTY
City of Tehama construction project
A construction project at Habert Park in the City of Tehama will be ongoing through Oct. 27. The project also includes work on parts of Fourth Street. Work consists of installing an ADA parking spot, sidewalks and a steel shade structure.
The construction will require intermittent control to limit vehicle access to the work area.
Free household dump day
Tehama County residents can dump one truck bed or trailer up to 6 feet in length of household waste at 19995 Plymire Road, Red Bluff during the month of September using free vouchers. Event may end early due to limited capacity and appointments are required. Email tehamacountyrecycles@co. to receive a voucher and include “Vouchers” in the subject line.
Event is restricted to Tehama County residents and excludes business waste. Free Dump Day is a partnership with Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency; GreenWaste of Tehama, a Waste Connections Company; and Caltrans’ Clean California. To learn more visit CleanCA.com.
For more information contact D2PIO@dot.ca.gov.
Senior Center Craft Faire
The community is invited to enjoy a Craft Faire at the Corning Senior Center, 1015 Fourth St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23. Handmade treats, jewelry, soaps, home décor and much more will be available.
Corning Library Book Sale
The Corning Friends of the Library are hosting their Fall Book Sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30 inside the Corning Library, 740 Third St., Corning. The event includes a raffle, prizes, and a variety of paperbacks and hard cover books including mysteries, westerns, suspense, fantasy, science fiction, romances, fiction, children’s and assorted nonfiction. Prices range from 10 cents for many romances and children’s books to $1 for nearly-new hard covers. Most paperbacks are 25 cents and most hard covers are 50 cents.
Friends of the Library is a community service group that volunteers time and work to support the efforts of the community library. Money from book sales help fund purchases of library books, supplies, shelving and other items. The Friends recently purchased a new copier for the Corning Library.
New Life Food Pantry
The New Life Assembly Food Pantry is open 9-11 a.m., the first and third Wednesdays each month when those in need can receive bags of food. Visitors will need to provide a photo identification with current address. The pantry is located at 660 Solano St., Corning.
Corning Christian Assistance
Corning Christian Assistance food pantry is open the second and fourth Mondays of every month 9-11 a.m. Visitors need to provide a photo identification to every visit and a current proof of address annually. CCA is located at 1014 Fourth Ave., Corning. For more information call 530-824-3866.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff, with the exception of Tuesdays following a holiday on Monday. Go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us for the board’s meeting schedule and agendas.
City Council meeting
The Corning City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St. Go online to www.corning.org for City Council meeting schedule and agendas.
CUESD meetings
The Corning Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees meets the second Wednesday each month at 6:30 p.m. in the CUESD Administration Office, 1005 Hoag St., Corning. For more information call the office at 530-824-7700.
CUHSD meetings
Corning Union High School District Board of Trustees meets the third Thursday each month at 5:45 p.m. in the Corning High School Library, 643 Blackburn Ave., Corning. For more information call 530-824-8000,
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
Weekday Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.
GLENN COUNTY
Glenn County CodeRED alert system test
Glenn County CodeRED alert system testing will take place on Sept. 28. CodeRED is the system Glenn County Sheriff’s Office uses to send emergency information, including evacuations during floods, fires and other disasters.
All residents should register their phone number to receive emergency alerts through the system. Alerts can be received in English or Spanish.
Register or update contact information on CodeRED by going online to www.countyofglenn.net/OES; text GlennCodeRED to 99411; download the CodeRED mobile alert app; or scan the QR code on event posters.
Strengthening Families course offered
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26 an 11-week course, Strengthening Families, sponsored by Glenn County will be available to the community. The course will focus on monitoring and setting boundaries to strengthen family bonds.
To sign up for the course contact Meagan at 530-865-1146 or email mfischer@countyofglenn.net.
Willows Unified School District events
October 19 – Third annual Wellness Walk; open to the community at Sycamore Park
October 31 – Halloween Carnival; open to the community at WUSD office, games and activities for children.
November 4 – Multi-cultural Celebration; free community event, storytellers, art, music, dancers, food and more.
County Road C bridge rehabilitation
Glenn County Public Works Agency has began a short-term project to rehabilitate the County Road C Bridge which crosses the Orland Unit Water Users canal. The work will focus on strengthening the upper structure in order remove the load restriction and will require single-lane closures for the project’s duration.
Travelers can expect restricted one lane passage, temporary traffic controls to move vehicles across the bridge with delays up to 30 minutes.
The project is scheduled for two weeks.
Public works is asking travelers to use caution and allow extra time if traveling through the construction area.
For additional information call at 530-934-6530.
Willows club meetings
Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at 6:40 a.m., at the Black Bear Diner, 246 N. Humboldt Ave.
Rotary Club meets every Thursday at 12 p.m., at 545 N. Humboldt Ave.
Lions Club meets every first and third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., at Round Table Pizza, 1237 W. Wood St.
Speakeasy Toastmaster meets every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Willows Public Library, 201 N. Lassen St.
Monday Afternoon Club meets the third Monday at 12 p.m. at the Black Bear Diner, 246 N. Humboldt Ave.
Willows City Council meeting
Willows City Council’s next meeting is July 25 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 201 N. Lassen St., Willows.
Glenn County Board of Supervisors
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors meets at the Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore St., Willows. For more information call 530-934-6400. The board meets at 9 a.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, with exceptions due to holidays.
Orland City Council meeting
The Orland City Council meets at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third St., Orland at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, with exceptions due to holidays